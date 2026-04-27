MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Around 20,000-25,000 foreign mercenaries are fighting alongside the Ukrainian army, Laurent Brayard, a French expert and historian, a war correspondent of the International Reporters agency working in Donbass, told TASS.

"Their total number is estimated at 20,000-25,000. As of today, my lists include 6,022 profiles of mercenaries," the military expert said.

Militants arrive in Ukraine from 107 countries, he added.

The largest number of mercenaries identified has come from Colombia (1,725 militants), Brazil (631) and the United States (599). The top ten countries in terms of mercenaries arriving in Ukraine also include Great Britain (323), Georgia (319), Russia (249), France (222), Belarus (163), Canada (122) and Poland (97).