US mistakenly considers itself world’s most powerful country — Jeffrey Sachs

NEW YORK, April 25. /TASS/. It’s time for the United States to stop viewing itself as the world’s most powerful country and to start looking for ways to cooperate with other strong international players, a renowned American economist and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University (New York), Professor Jeffrey Sachs said.

"We have one overwhelming delusion <…> that America reigns supreme in the world. And every day when [US] President [Donald] Trump says we are the most powerful <…> in the history of the world, of course, he feels good saying this. Of course, maybe his followers feel good saying this, but it's completely, totally the wrong approach to our world right now," he told journalist Tucker Carlson in an interview.

"The serious part of our world is the world faces many deep challenges. There are many nuclear armed countries. There are many powerful countries. We need to find a way to get along, to understand each other, to cooperate, to solve problems and to avoid the traps of a war that can destroy the world economy, or even the world in a short period of time," the expert continued.

In his opinion, all the bluster is a remnant of the idea that the US used to pursue that it should rule the world. And Trump, he said, "has a particular view of that, which is that he should run the world."