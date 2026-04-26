About 100 Ukrainian UAVs targeted Sevastopol overnight — Governor

SEVASTOPOL, April 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched approximately 100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at Sevastopol on Sunday night, some of which were intercepted over Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, he reported the destruction of 71 UAVs.

"This was truly a massive enemy raid on Sevastopol. A total of about a hundred drones attempted to attack the city. Most of them were destroyed over the sea or the city’s territory. Some were downed over the Republic of Crimea," Razvozhayev wrote.

He noted that the attack was repelled and large-scale consequences were avoided thanks to the efforts of air defense units, the Black Sea Fleet, and mobile fire groups of the Sevastopol detachment.

Earlier, Sevastopol authorities reported that one person was killed and four adults were injured in the attack. More than 50 private houses and apartment buildings in various parts of the city sustained damage, including shattered windows and damaged balconies, among other localized impacts.