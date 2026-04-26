Israel attacks Hezbollah targets in Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, April 26. /TASS/. Israel has struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Earlier today, the IDF conducted artillery and aerial strikes targeting terrorists and military infrastructure sites used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to advance attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel, north of the Forward Defense Line," it said. "Among the targets struck were rocket-launching terrorist cells preparing to carry out rocket-attacks toward IDF soldiers and the State of Israel, a loaded and ready-to-launch rocket launcher, a weapons storage facility, and military structures."

"In addition, terrorists identified operating within a military structure, as well as another terrorist identified riding a motorcycle, were struck," it added.