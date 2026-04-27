Iran gives US new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — media

WASHINGTON, April 27. /TASS/. Iran has given the US a new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and hold talks on Tehran’s nuclear program at a later stage, the Axios news website reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the new proposal was given to the US via Pakistani mediators. "The diplomacy is in a stalemate and the Iranian leadership is divided about what nuclear concessions should be on the table. The Iranian proposal would bypass that issue en route to a faster deal," Axios notes.

The proposal "focuses on solving the crisis over the strait and the US blockade." "As part of that, the ceasefire would be extended for a long period or the parties would agree on a permanent end to the war. According to the proposal, the nuclear negotiations would only start at a later stage, after the strait was open and the blockade lifted," the media outlet points out.

According to Axios, US President Donald Trump is expected to hold a meeting on Iran on Monday with his top national security and foreign policy team to "discuss the stalemate in the negotiations and potential next steps."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, Donald Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable. The US imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.