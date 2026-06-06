Journalist Owens thanks Russians for warm welcome

NEW YORK, June 6. /TASS/. US journalist and political commentator Candace Owens, who participated in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), expressed her gratitude to Russians for their warm welcome.

"Thank you to the Russian people for the warm welcome," she wrote on X. The journalist added that it would be a special honor for her "to become 'the bridge' that unites Christians in the East with Christians in the West." She also once again praised the beauty of Moscow and promised to return there.

Owens is a prominent figure in US conservative circles and the host of a popular podcast. Her YouTube channel has over 6 million subscribers.

TASS is the official media partner of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).