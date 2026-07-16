EU arms manufacturers team up to develop system to intercept Oreshnik

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Five prominent EU defense industry leaders have united in an initiative to develop a cutting-edge missile defense system named Bliksem EXO. According to a joint communiqué of July 14, the consortium aims to create an advanced platform capable of intercepting ballistic missiles during their mid-course phase.

The alliance, also known as Blixem EXO, brings together France’s Thales and Safran Electronics & Defense, Airbus Defense and Space from Europe, MBDA Deutschland - the German branch of the renowned European missile manufacturer - and Swiss-Dutch firm Destinus, recognized for its support of Ukraine through missile and drone supplies. The founding meeting took place in Paris, attended by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, where company executives formalized their commitment to establishing a sovereign European exoatmospheric interceptor.

According to the communiqué, Bliksem EXO is specifically engineered to counter medium-and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, including sophisticated threats like the Oreshnik class equipped with multiple maneuverable reentry vehicles. Positioned at the upper echelon of missile defense, the system is designed to detect, track, and destroy targets outside the atmosphere during the mid-course phase, employing a direct kinetic impact (ramming) approach without warheads.

Notably, the system will be fully compatible with NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) and the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), complementing existing defenses that currently lack the capability to intercept ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere.

The consortium has delineated clear roles for its members. Destinus will serve as the program leader, overseeing systems integration and developing the exoatmospheric interceptor’s warhead. MBDA Deutschland will focus on the rocket booster, launcher, and transport containers. Safran will develop advanced seeker technology along with navigation, guidance, and control systems. Airbus will design the Battle Management, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (BMC4I) system to unify detection, tracking, and interception capabilities. Thales will provide radar and sensor solutions, ranging from missile early warning to fire control systems.

The communiqué also highlighted the valuable contribution of Ukraine’s experience in resisting large-scale air and missile assaults, which will inform the development, testing, and operational evaluation of Bliksem EXO. Jetten emphasized that Ukraine has joined the coalition, alongside nine other countries and numerous unnamed EU defense firms, to bolster European missile defense capabilities.

The parties anticipate finalizing a formal agreement within three months of signing the letter of intent, with joint engineering efforts commencing as early as August 2026. The consortium plans to initiate flight testing of the interceptor’s warhead outside the atmosphere in 2027.

As of now, specific technical details of the interceptor remain undisclosed.