Pakistan ready to offer platform for Iran-US talks — ambassador

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Pakistan is ready to mediate and host negotiations between Iran and the United States, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Pakistan will always be available to be a facilitator, to be a mediator between the two countries," the diplomat said. "That's what we have told the Iranians -- that we are always available. And that's what we tell Iranians as well as our friends in the Gulf region -- that we are each other's neighbors. We have to have talks and negotiations."

In his view, "Pakistan as a [host] country is acceptable to both Iran as well as the United States."

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi went on to say that "Pakistan was the country which stopped the war in the first place."

"We believe that wars are not a solution to global problems. Especially when 22% of the world's energy supplies are coming through the Strait of Hormuz," he continued.

At the same time, he emphasized that "of course it all depends on the acceptance of both sides."

"Both sides are very comfortable with Pakistan. And the important thing was that when the world was very close to the escalation of the conflict, Pakistan was able to get a ceasefire and have it prolonged a number of times," the ambassador said. "War is not a solution for the regional problems. We have all shared the same geography. We have a common history. So Pakistan will always be the one for peace, stability and talks rather than war, conflict and chaos."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.