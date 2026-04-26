Top Iranian diplomat to visit Moscow on Monday to discuss Middle East conflict

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will arrive in Moscow on Monday to discuss the current situation in the Middle East, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"During his trip to Moscow, Mr. Araghchi will hold consultations with the Russian authorities on the current status of talks, the ceasefire, and development around the conflict," he said, as suited by the Iranian embassy in Moscow on its Telegram channel.

According to the diplomat, the visit will take place on Monday.

"Taking into account the bilateral relations between the two countries and the fact that, being neighbors, Iran and Russia have a shared vision of a range of regional and international issues, we see regular contacts at the top and high levels," the diplomat noted. "If there are any initiatives, including joint ones, the sides will discuss them."

He also hailed effective cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in the global arena. "This cooperation was clearly seen during the discussion of the recent UN Security Council resolution. The US-drafted resolution on the Strait of Hormuz was disbalanced and irrational. Russia and China objected to it and used their right to veto," Jalali added.