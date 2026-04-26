Washington shooter not talking to investigators - acting attorney general

NEW YORK, April 26. /TASS/. The gunman who opened gunfire during the White House Correspondents’ Association reception at the Washington Hilton hotel is not cooperating with investigators, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

"He's not," he said in an interview with CNN when asked whether the man is talking. "We are not viewing him as cooperating necessarily right now."

According to Blanche, the investigators got information "from other means, including from "talking to folks who knew him."

A shooting incident occurred on Saturday during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner that was attended by US President Donald Trump. A Secret Service officer was wounded. The shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was detained. He had several pieces of firearms on him.