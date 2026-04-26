Europe security architecture unthinkable without Russia's interests — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. A European security architecture is impossible without taking Russia's interests and participation into account, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"No European security architecture is conceivable without taking Russia's interests into account and without Russia's participation in it," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"One can only hope that this constellation of politicians will eventually give way to more pragmatically-minded ones. But for now, of course, the picture is utterly depressing," he added.