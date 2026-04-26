FACTBOX: What is known about shooting at reception attended by US President

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The gunman who opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, attended by US President Donald Trump, has confessed to an assassination attempt on administration officials, CBS News reported, citing sources.

No members of the US administration, including the President, First Lady Melania Trump, or Vice President J.D. Vance, were injured.

TASS has compiled the main details of the incident.

Hotel shooting

- The gunman attempted to breach a security checkpoint in the hotel lobby, prompting security personnel to open fire in his direction.

- A U.S. Secret Service agent sustained a gunshot wound, but his bulletproof vest prevented serious injury. His life is not in danger.

- Reuters, citing a source, reported that the shooter was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives.

- Investigators believe he acted alone.

- According to New York Post journalist Karol Markowicz, the shooter was identified as 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen of Torrance, California.

- Law enforcement officials are proceeding on the basis that the suspect was a guest at the hotel.

The suspect is in custody and undergoing evaluation at a hospital. He sustained no gunshot wounds.

Charges

- The shooter faces two counts: use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

- The suspect is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Trump's statements

- The U.S. leader departed the Washington reception following the incident and held a press conference at the White House shortly thereafter.

- Trump suggested he may have been the gunman’s intended target.

- The President expressed doubt that the incident was linked to the U.S. military operation against Iran.