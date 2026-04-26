PYONGYANG, April 26. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, who is on a working visit to North Korea, awarded Orders of Courage to servicemen of the Korean People’s Army who demonstrated valor and heroism during the operation to liberate Russia’s Kursk Region.

"At the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and on behalf 0f Russian President Vladimir Putin, we have gathered here to pay our deepest respects to those who proved their unwavering lover for their homeland, and fidelity to military duty, and oath," he said at the awarding ceremony.

"In all historical times, the security and sovereignty of any state relies on the strong shoulders of its defenders. Courage, valor, and readiness to stand as an indestructible wall against any threats have always distinguished Korean warriors. Today, as we look at you, we can confidently say that the glorious traditions of our legendary ancestors, the traditions of valor and honor, are in good hands," the Russian minister stressed.

North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang Chol, in turn, thanked Russian counterparts for their honoring North Korean soldiers’ merits during the foreign military campaign.

In Line with a comprehensive partnership treaty that was signed between Moscow and Pyongyang in July 2024, North Korean soldiers took part in the operation for the liberation of Russia’s Kursk Region from Ukraine’s incursion. Apart from that, in 2025, North Korean leader Kim Jong UN made a decision to send sappers to Russia to clear liberated territories of mines and builders to restore destroyed infrastructure facilities.