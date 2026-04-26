Iran may have tens of thousands of drones, missiles — senior Russian MP

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Iran was prepared for an armed conflict with the United States and may possess tens of thousands of missiles and drones, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS.

"The Iranians have prepared very well for war. They have moved virtually all of their missile facilities underground, where they are extremely difficult to reach, and have dispersed them throughout the country. They seem to have tens of thousands of drones. They also have missiles. And they have been working on all of this for a long time, preparing both economically and, so to speak, existentially," said Alexey Pushkov, chairman of the information policy commission of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament.

According to the senior lawmaker, this conflict is a matter od survival for Iran and it will "hold out to the last." "But for America, this is not an existential war. It is what they call a ‘war of choice.’ That is, it is optional. And in such a war, many of them (Americans—TASS note) are accusing [US President Donald] Trump," he emphasized.