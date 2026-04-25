China to respond to inclusion of its companies in EU's 20th package anti-Russian sanctions

BEIJING, April 25. /TASS/. Chinese authorities will take all necessary measures in response to the inclusion of Chinese companies in the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the European Union, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

"The European Union has ignored China's repeated motions and objections, unceremoniously including Chinese companies in the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. We express our deep dissatisfaction and resolute protest in this regard," the ministry said.

Beijing is categorically opposed to unilateral restrictions not sanctioned by the UN Security Council and so-called extraterritorial jurisdiction against its citizens and legal entities, the ministry stated. Such actions by Brussels seriously undermine mutual trust and run counter to the spirit of the consensus reached by Chinese and EU leaders.

The Chinese side called on Brussels to immediately remove the companies from the sanctions lists and resolve any concerns that arise through dialogue. Beijing promised to firmly protect the legitimate rights of its businesses, warning that the European Union would bear full responsibility for any consequences. Brussels announced the introduction of the 20th package of anti-Russian restrictions on April 23.