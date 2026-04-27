Iran presents mediators with three-stage plan laying out conditions for talks with US — TV

TUNIS, April 27. /TASS/. Iran has presented mediators with a three-stage plan under which it is prepared to negotiate with the United States, Al Mayadeen reported.

According to the broadcaster, the Iranian side is demanding that the first phase of negotiations "focus on ending the war and obtaining guarantees" that military operations against Iran and Lebanon will not resume. Under Tehran’s terms, "no other issues will be discussed at this stage." If agreements are reached, the second phase will involve discussions, in coordination with the Omani side, on "the management of the Strait of Hormuz after the end of the war."

The third phase, according to Iran’s proposal, will address Tehran’s nuclear program. The channel notes that Iran "refuses to discuss this issue until an agreement is reached on the first two phases." According to Al Mayadeen, if the US accepts the proposed plan, Iran will agree to the next round of talks.

On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable. The US imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.