US relations with Brussels, London increasingly unpredictable — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Washington’s relations with Brussels and Lond on are no longer characterized by trust and predictability, Director of the First CIS Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Mikael Agasandyan said.

"Washington’s relations with Brussels and London have lost their previously predictable, trust-based nature. Moreover, both the US and European countries are facing significant socio-economic challenges themselves," he said at the International Scientific and Practical Conference "Contours of a New Collective Security Architecture: Current Issues of Information and Analytical Partnership within the CSTO."

Agasandyan added that tensions are intensifying within the Western camp between the so-called Trumpists and globalist elites.

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