CIS, CSTO, SCO cooperation roadmap advances successfully — secretary general

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The roadmap for the development of cooperation between the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), signed in 2025, is progressing successfully, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said.

"Currently, the roadmap is being effectively implemented," he said in his speech at the International Scientific and Practical Conference "Contours of a New Architecture of Collective Security: Current Issues of Information and Analytical Partnership within the CSTO."

Lebedev stressed that the roadmap’s signing demonstrated the organizations’ intention to maintain and deepen their partnership, with a focus on practical cooperation.

The document was signed on September 3 in Beijing, where a meeting of senior officials of the CSTO, CIS, and SCO was held. It reflects an orientation towards shaping a new Eurasian security architecture, developing economic cooperation, and enhancing cultural collaboration.