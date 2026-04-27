West provoking new military conflicts globally, including around Russia — official

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The West is provoking new military conflicts in various regions of the world, including around Russia, and their consequences have not yet been fully realized, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexey Shevtsov said at the international scientific and practical conference Contours of a New Architecture of Collective Security: Current Issues of Information and Analytical Partnership within the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

"Westerners continue to support existing and provoke new military conflicts and economic cataclysms in different regions of the world, including, unfortunately, around Russia and other CSTO countries," he emphasized.

Shevtsov noted that the consequences of these conflicts and economic crises "have not yet been fully felt, although many states in different parts of the planet have already begun to limit energy consumption and reduce production, which certainly leads to a decline in living standards." "But this is only the beginning," he warned.

According to Shevtsov, "today’s aggressive attempts by the West to maintain its dominant position, which fuel wars and disasters, are not surprising."

"Illegal sanctions have finally taken shape as a tool for realizing the geopolitical ambitions of Western countries. States that reject the Western model are artificially being obstructed in their free and sovereign development. All this is a manifestation of the Western colonial and parasitic model of global domination," Shevtsov stated. "We are all witnessing its decomposition and the emergence of new centers of power," he stressed.

The Security Council Deputy Secretary drew attention to the fact that "this model did not emerge yesterday, not after the collapse of the Soviet Union, not even as a result of the world wars." "It is more than 500 years old. Its integral parts are colonial plunder, aggression, the slave trade, genocide and other crimes. This is monstrous, immoral, but quite explainable," Shevtsov believes.

He recalled the words of the British trade union leader Thomas Dunning spoken two centuries ago: "With 50% profit, capital is positively ready to break its head, with 100% it tramples all human laws, with 300% there is no crime at which it would not risk, if only under threat of the gallows."