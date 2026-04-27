LUGANSK, April 27. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian armed forces have begun launching camouflaged kamikaze ground platforms loaded with tank mines near the front line in the special military operation zone, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

"New enemy tactics have been observed in close proximity to the forward positions of the Russian Armed Forces. In areas where the space between positions is approximately 100 meters or less, militants have begun launching camouflaged kamikaze ground platforms loaded with tank mines. The platforms are controlled and supplied with power via a standard cable, which makes them undetectable to electronic detectors and reduces the system cost," the expert wrote on his VKontakte social media page.

Marochko added that Kiev has used so-called "meat assaults" in several areas over the past week and suffered heavy losses. "During the assaults, the Ukrainian military command actively used fire support for the advancing troops—rolling barrage fire—using rocket artillery and attack drones," the military expert noted.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Ukrainian army losses in the special military operation zone over the week, including foreign mercenaries, amounted to more than 8,200 personnel. The greatest damage on the enemy was inflicted by fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup Center.