IN BRIEF: Staff member killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Zaporozhye nuke plant

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. An employee of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the nuclear facility’s transport department on Monday, the ZNPP reported on Max.

TASS has compiled key information about the incident.

Enemy drone attack

- A driver at the ZNPP was killed as a Ukrainian drone struck the premises of the transport department at the Zaporozhye nuke plant, the nuclear facility reported on its Max channel.

- The ZNPP pledged full support and assistance to the driver’s bereaved family.

Statement from IAEA

- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been informed by the ZNPP that a drone strike this morning claimed the life of a driver at its transport workshop in the vicinity of the plant site, the IAEA said in a post on X.

- The IAEA’s experts on site will investigate the incident and continue to monitor the situation, the global nuclear body added.

Response

- The ZNPP’s spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina denounced the killing of the plant’s employee by the Kiev regime on the day of the anniversary of the Chernobyl NPP disaster as an attack on a key pillar of nuclear safety.

- The nuclear power plant relies on its employees for safety, she said in an interview with TASS, calling this one of the key lessons from the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

- Nuclear industry employees must never be targeted, while any attacks on nuclear infrastructure are "risks spanning beyond specific premises," Yashina emphasized.

- Any attacks on the ZNPP threaten not only people but broader security, she concluded.