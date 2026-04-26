Kim stresses role of North Korea, Russia’s joint efforts in preventing revival of Nazism

PYONGYANG, April 26. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has lauded the role of joint efforts of the Russian and North Korean military to prevent the revival of Nazism.

"True to the ideal of justice, the North Korean and Russian armed forces fought side by side in the trenches in the name of peace and sovereignty, achieving military successes that were crucial in preventing the resurgence of Nazism and the military ambitions of hegemonic powers," he said during the opening ceremony of the museum of military feats of the heroes of the foreign military operation.

He thanked the Russian delegation for participating in the ceremony.

The ceremony was held in Pyongyang on Sunday and was attended by speaker of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin and Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, who are currently visiting North Korea.

Volodin read out a greeting message from Russian President Vladimir Putin.