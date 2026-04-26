Trump claims Iran’s oil pipelines may explode in three days due to US blockade

NEW YORK, April 27. /TASS/. Iran’s oil pipelines may explode in about three days if the US blockade continues, US President Donald Trump said.

"When you have, you know, lines of vast amounts of oil pouring through your system, if for any reason that line is closed because you can’t continue to put it into containers or ships — which has happened to them; they have no ships because of the blockade — what happens is that line explodes from within," he told Fox News.

"And they say they only have about three days left before that happens," Trump added.

According to the US leader, as a result, Iran may lose half of its oil production capacity.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, Donald Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable. The US imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.