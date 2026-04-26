Russia, Egypt interested in expanding freight turnover — Maritime Board chairman

CAIRO, April 26. /TASS/. Russia and Egypt are interested in expanding bilateral freight turnover, Russian Presidential Aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said.

"Russia and Egypt are interested in expanding bilateral freight turnover, strengthening cooperation, and exchanging experience in the area of the development of transport and logistics infrastructure," he said at a meeting with Egyptian Transport Minister Kamel Al-Wazir.

Patrushev arrived in Cairo for consultations on issues of cooperation between the two countries in the maritime sphere, the Maritime Board’s press service said.