Trump says disappointed in NATO

NEW YORK, April 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he is "very disappointed" in NATO.

"As far as NATO, I am very, very disappointed in NATO because they weren't there [with us]," he said in an interview with Fox News.

"You know, we spend trillions of dollars on NATO, trillion in order to protect Europe from Russia, and we've always been there, and we would always be there, and they can't do it without us," he said, adding that the Alliance did not help Washington in its operation against Iran.

"We didn't need any help [with Iran], we did it without any help <…> I really sort of asked them just out of curiosity, because I'd like to see if they would be there," he added.