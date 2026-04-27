MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The West has launched a large-scale discrediting campaign to hinder Rosatom’s work and prevent it from entering neighboring fraternal countries, said Alexey Shevtsov, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council.

"If we take, for example, one of the most recent such events that concerns the construction of nuclear energy, say, in Kazakhstan, in Kyrgyzstan, a large-scale information campaign was launched to discredit Rosatom, to prevent Rosatom from entering our fraternal countries," he told reporters.

"Rosatom currently holds approximately 90% of all global export contracts. Rosatom is a monopoly, essentially the only entity with the technology to produce small modular nuclear power plants. It’s the only entity that develops and implements turnkey nuclear power plants," Shvetsov added.