Top Iranian diplomat arrives in Russian city of St. Petersburg — agency

TEHRAN, April 27. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Russia, where he is expected to meet with President Vladimir Putin, the IRNA news agency reported.

According to the media outlet, Araghchi arrived in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Monday morning.

Earlier reports said that the top Iranian diplomat planned to discuss ways to resolve the conflict in the Middle East. A Russian Foreign Ministry official confirmed to TASS that Araghchi would visit Russia "for talks." Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that the Russian president was scheduled to meet with the Iranian minister.