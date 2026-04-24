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Iran seizes Epaminondas vessel, as it was used by US — agency

Tasnim reported that the Liberian-flagged vessel has repeatedly entered US ports over the past six months

TEHRAN, April 24. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite army units) has seized the Epaminondas ship because it was used by the US army, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to it, the Liberian-flagged vessel has repeatedly entered US ports over the past six months and was detained by the IRGC "for numerous maritime violations."

According to the MarineTraffic ship tracking service, Epaminondas location data has not been updated for more than two days. The last time the ship was in the Gulf of Oman, west of the Iranian city of Kuhestak.

Earlier, Greek edition Kathimerini said the container ship, operated by Danish company Maersk and chartered by the Technomar group of Greek shipowner George Giouroukos, came under fire while traveling near Iranian waters. The crew consists of 21 sailors, all of whom are citizens of Ukraine and the Philippines. The Greek Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy said the ship had not been hijacked, was motionless near the Iranian coast and was under the command of its captain. The IRGC Navy said they had seized two vessels, including Epaminondas, that "threatened maritime safety, did not have the necessary permits and interfered with navigation systems."

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