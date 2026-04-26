WASHINGTON, April 26. /TASS/. The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) will consider its further steps following the shooting incident at the Washington Hilton, according to a statement by the Association’s President and CBS correspondent Weijia Jiang.

She tanked US Secret Service and law enforcement officers. "We express our deepest gratitude to the U.S. Secret Service and all law enforcement personnel who ensured the safety of everyone in the ballroom and beyond," he stated.

"We are grateful everyone in attendance was unharmed, including the President, the First Lady, and the Vice President," she noted and wished the soonest recovery to the Secret Service officer who was wounded while detaining the suspect.

"The WHCA board will be meeting to assess what happened and determine how to proceed. We will provide updates as soon as any are available," she emphasized.

A shooting incident occurred on Saturday during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner that was attended by US President Donald Trump. A Secret Service officer was wounded. The shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was detained. He had several pieces of firearms on him.