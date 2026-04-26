MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's attempts to present himself as Europe's "defender" will not end well, as he has already established an openly Nazi regime in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Vesti.

"[Zelensky] openly says that 'we will defend everyone, we have the strength, the experience, and the largest army in Europe for this.' But I don't think this will end well. I would also like to point out that he is simply demanding an immediate date for Ukraine's accession to the European Union, which means demanding that the EU admit a country led by an openly Nazi regime that has banned Russian culture in all its manifestations and the canonical Orthodox Church. And despite all this, the EU, while not yet promising a timeline for when Ukraine will join this 'friendly collective,' claims that Zelensky is defending European values," the minister said.

Lavrov also noted that "given all the facts that characterize this character, he has certainly made some decision for himself, he apparently wants to lead the new European military formation that the Germans and the British, first and foremost, are trying to cobble together."

"He publicly said: 'Here is the European Union, Britain, Norway,' and even dragged Turkey into the mix for some reason. And he sees Ukraine at the helm of this entire military formation," the Russian Foreign Minister pointed out.