Communal clash in eastern Chad kill at least 42 — agency

NAIROBI, April 27. /TASS/. Over 40 people have been killed in a communal clash in the Central African nation of Chad, Agence France-Presse reported.

According to the news agency, the incident took place in the eastern region of Wadi Fira.

"Fighting broke out following a dispute between two families over a water point," a regional government spokesperson said. "At least 42 people were killed," he added.

Clashes over land, livestock and access to water are common in eastern Chad. According to the International Crisis Group non-governmental organization, over 1,000 people were killed and about 2,000 suffered injuries in such conflicts in 2021-2024.