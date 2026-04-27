Russia expects number of foreign leaders to attend Victory Day parade — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia expects a number of foreign leaders to attend the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow’s Red Square, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia.

"Victory Day is one of the most important holidays in Russia. That said, guests from various countries attend the Victory Day parade on Red Square. This year, Russia also expects a number of [foreign] leaders to visit Moscow on May 9," he said, when asked if the leaders of non-friendly countries would be invited to attend Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

Peskov pointed out that a number of leaders had expressed a desire to join Russians in celebrating Victory Day. "We will be pleased to welcome them here," he added.

Earlier, the Russian presidential press secretary said that the Kremlin would announce which foreign leaders would attend the May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow in due course.

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, in turn, said that a number of statesmen had expressed a wish to visit Moscow on May 9.