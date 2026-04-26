Trump says US ready to continue negotiations with Iran over phone

NEW YORK, April 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that Washington is ready to continue talks with Tehran over the phone.

"If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us. You know, there is a telephone. We have nice secure lines, although I'm not sure any telephone line is secure, frankly, but we have secure lines," he said in an interview with Fox News.

According to the US leader, he doesn’t want to send his envoys "to travel 18 hours to meet." At the same time, he stated that the US war against Iran will "come to an end very soon."

On April 24, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid said, citing sources that direct talks between the US and Iranian delegations will he held in Islamabad on April 27. According to White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were to travel to Islamabad on April 25 to hear the Iranian side. Their visit to Pakistan was cancelled by Trump on Saturday as, according to the US leader, such a trip would take too much time and effort.

Following this announcement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Tehran does not plan to hold a meeting with the US envoys during Araghchi’s visit to Pakistan. He emphasized that the top Iranian diplomat would only meet with high-ranking Pakistani officials as part of Islamabad’s mediation efforts to end the conflict in the Middle East. On April 25, the Al Hadath TV channel reported that Araghchi had left Islamabad following talks with Pakistani officials.