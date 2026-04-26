Russian forces strike Ukrainian transport, energy infrastructure over past day

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have struck storage and launch sites for long-range UAVs, as well as transport and energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' groupings of troops struck storage and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, Ukrainian transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 140 districts," the statement said.