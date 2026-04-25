US redirects 37 vessels since start of naval blockade of Iran — Pentagon

NEW YORK, April 26. /TASS/. Since the start of the naval blockade of Iran on April 13, US servicemen have diverted 37 ships attempting to depart from or arrive at Iranian ports, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"US forces continue to enforce US sanctions and fully implement the blockade against ships entering or departing Iranian ports. Thirty-seven vessels have been redirected since the start of the blockade," the statement on the command’s X page said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had previously reported the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels. In turn, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington would maintain the blockade of Iranian waters until a final agreement is reached. After that, the Iranian Armed Forces said that they had closed the strait until the American naval blockade was fully lifted. The army urged vessel owners to comply exclusively with Iranian recommendations and characterized Trump’s statements about the situation in the Strait of Hormuz as "untrustworthy."