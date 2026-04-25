BEILRODE /Germany/, April 25. /TASS/. Commemorative events honoring the 81st anniversary of the historic linkup between Soviet and US troops at the Elbe were held in the quaint town of Beilrode, Saxony, in eastern Germany. The ceremony was attended by representatives from the Russia House in Berlin, local officials, and residents of Saxony, as reported by a TASS correspondent.

During the event, representatives of the Russia House laid flowers at the restored monument dedicated to Soviet soldiers. The monument features a T-34 tank mounted on a pedestal inscribed with "Gratitude to the Soviet liberators from the residents of Beilrode."

Pavel Izvolsky, director of the Russia House in Berlin, emphasized the importance of preserving historical memory and fostering ongoing ties with German friends who continue to recognize and appreciate the Red Army’s role in liberating Europe from Nazism. He highlighted that visiting Beilrode on April 25 has become a cherished tradition for the Russia House, noting that the monument was originally erected in 1975. The restoration of the monument, completed in 2019 with support from the Russia House and the Volgograd branch of the Military Historical Society, was a significant effort to maintain this historical symbol.

The tank itself was manufactured in 1944 and, following the war, was incorporated into the GDR army. In 1975, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Elbe linkup, it was placed on a pedestal as a monument. Over the years, the tank suffered deterioration, prompting a restoration effort that began in 2017 and concluded in 2019, costing approximately 30,000 euros.

Beilrode’s Mayor, Rene Vetter, has repeatedly underscored that the monument is an integral part of the community’s history. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev also remarked that the monument stands as a symbol of Germany’s liberation from Nazism, a testament to the victory of the Soviet people, and a memorial honoring fallen soldiers.