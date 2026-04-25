One killed, dozens wounded in bus crash near St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. At least one person was killed and about 20 people were admitted to hospitals after a bus collided with a truck near Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg, authorities have said.

Aide to the Russian health minister, Alexey Kuznetsov, told TASS that "20 people injured in the crash were admitted to hospitals in the Leningrad Region, including one child."

"Five of them are in critical condition," he added. Five of the injured were later discharged, including the child.

Earlier, the press service of the region’s emergencies ministry department said at least one person was killed and ten were injured in the accident.