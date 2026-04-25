MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The methods of Vladimir Zelensky's regime are similar to those of Dzhokhar Dudayev's terrorists, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, has told TASS, commenting on the drone strikes on a building in Yekaterinburg.

"Look how similar Zelensky's terrorists are to Dudayev's terrorists - they target civilians. Therefore, those who sponsor Zelensky are sponsors of terrorists and terrorism," she noted.

As Denis Pasler, head of the Sverdlovsk Region, previously stated, a multi-story residential building in Yekaterinburg was damaged as a result of a drone attack. There were no casualties, six calls to emergency medical services were recorded, one woman was hospitalized, and five people refused hospitalization. Residents of the damaged building have been evacuated. Additionally, an attempted drone attack on an infrastructure facility in the Chelyabinsk Region was thwarted on Saturday morning. Chelyabinsk Region Governor Alexey Teksler said there were no casualties.