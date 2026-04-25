Russia ready to resume cooperation with Germany, but will not impose itself — ambassador

STREHLA /Germany/, April 25. /TASS/. Russian ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev has stated that Russia is ready to resume cooperation with Germany, but "does not intend to impose itself on anyone."

"We have not burned or destroyed any bridges or crossings in our relations with Germany. For our part, we have not destroyed a single agreement from the vast array of agreements that were developed with the prudent and far-sighted politicians of the federal republic," Nechayev told the media in response to a question from a TASS correspondent. "We are ready to resume cooperation; we have no intention of imposing ourselves on anyone. But if the German side demonstrates goodwill, a constructive approach, and a desire for dialogue, a full, constructive dialogue on an equal footing, I believe this gesture will not be rejected," he emphasized.

But, of course, the Russian side, he added, will be guided primarily by its national interests.