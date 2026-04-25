Duma speaker calls for wider cooperation by Russian, North Korean legislators

PYONGYANG, April 25. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, at a meeting with Jo Yong Won, Chairman of the Presidium of the DPRK Supreme People's Assembly, has called for expanded cooperation between Russian and Korean legislators.

"Relations between Russia and the DPRK are developing dynamically. This became possible thanks to the friendship and joint work of the leaders of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty was signed in 2024. For our part, we must do everything possible at the legislative level to implement the agreements reached by the heads of state," Volodin said.

He noted that Russian parliamentarians are ready for such work, and if Korean parliamentarians have proposals regarding formats and joint events, their Russian colleagues are always ready to consider and support them. Russia places great importance on developing cooperation with Korea in various sectors, Volodin added.

The State Duma Speaker also invited Jo Yong Won to pay an official visit to Russia.