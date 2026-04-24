Russia reaffirms solidarity with Havana amid US escalation around Cuba — MFA

IZHEVSK, April 24. /TASS/. Russia reaffirms its solidarity with the Cuban government and the Cuban people amid the US pressure campaign on the island, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Amid a deliberate and, by the way, malicious escalation of tensions around Cuba, we reaffirm our solidarity with the government and, of course, with the brotherly people of Cuba. Our country’s position is well known. We categorically reject blackmail and threats as a method of foreign policy. This fully applies to Washington’s current demonstrative aggressive pressure on Havana, with the obvious goal of gross interference in the internal affairs of the Island of Freedom and undermining Cuban statehood," Zakharova noted.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s statement that a "new dawn" would soon come for Cuba, Zakharova noted that for many years Trump had been promising to make America great again. "First great again, then simply great. I’m just curious whether he will first bring Cuba the dawn and then make America great or whether he will deal with America first and then give Cuba the dawn," she said ironically.

"The unprecedented US pressure on the Island of Freedom - which is called that precisely because it has defended that freedom for many years - has long caused outrage across the international community. <...> Now they have already moved to using the threat of force against Cuba, seeking, so to speak, to ‘liberate’ Cuba with weapons. By the way, all this is happening against the backdrop of a conflict unleashed by the United States in another region, in another hemisphere, that is far from resolved. Apparently, Washington has decided that unilateral coercive measures, which violate international law and the UN Charter, are no longer enough," Zakharova said.

She added that it’s only the United States that is seeking Cuba’s so-called liberation. "Back in 1823 - and that, by the way, was 200 years ago - US Secretary of State John Quincy Adams (1767-1848), who later became president of the country, proposed the so-called ripe fruit theory. He argued that the laws of political gravity would inevitably lead Cuba under US control, comparing Cuba to a ripe apple falling to the ground. Apparently, he did not mean it would fall to the ground, but straight into the wide-open American mouth. And I’m putting it diplomatically," Zakharova said.