Russia-China relations developing beautifully — Chinese defense minister

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Sino-Russian relations are moving along swimmingly, said China’s Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun, who is now in Russia for talks with Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.

"In turn, Admiral Dong Jun, Defense Minister of the People's Republic of China, noted that under the strategic leadership of the President of the People's Republic of China and the President of the Russian Federation, Sino-Russian relations continue to develop on the right track and at a high level," he said, according to a Russian Defense Ministry statement.

It also said that the Chinese military commander called 2016 an important year for the defense cooperation between the two countries, because many important events are planned at the highest level.

Dong Jun said he was ready to use all opportunities to strengthen strategic cooperation and expand mutually beneficial cooperation with the Russian military. According to him, this will give a powerful impetus to the development of relations between Moscow and Beijing.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that before the start of the negotiations, a welcoming ceremony was held for the Chinese defense minister. Prior to that, the Chinese minister, together with members of his delegation, laid flowers at the Grave of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden and honored the memory of the fallen in the Great Patriotic War with a minute of silence.