Russian female wrestlers win six medals at 2026 European Wrestling Championship

TIRANA, April 24. /TASS/. Russian female wrestlers won two silver and four bronze medals at the 2026 European Wrestling Championships in Albania’s Tirana.

The silver medal winners are Amina Tandelova (under-62 kilogram weight categoty) and Alina Kasabiyev (under-64 kg). Elizaveta Smirnova (under-50 kg), Natalia Malysheva (under-53 kg), and Kristina Bratchikova (under-72 kg) won bronze medals.

The 2026 European Wrestling Championships run between April 20 and 26 in Tirana, Albania. Due to previously imposed sanctions, Russian athletes compete in the tournament under a neutral status flying the insignia of the United World Wrestling (UWW) federation.