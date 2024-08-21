Kalashnikov arms producer delivers Kub kamikaze drones to Russian troops

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has delivered Kub kamikaze drones of increased combat power to Russian troops above planned figures, the arms manufacturer’s press office said on Wednesday.

"The Kalashnikov Group has again dispatched Kub guided loitering munitions under 2024 contracts ahead of schedule. The items produced by the Kalashnikov Group have been sent to the customer in an amount considerably exceeding the figures stipulated in the plan, which has become possible thanks to effective operational management and profound production modernization," the Kalashnikov press office said on its Telegram channel.

As Kalashnikov Group President Alan Lushnikov pointed out, these kamikaze drones are much needed in the special military operation area.

"In particular, the Kubs are being actively employed against enemy military hardware in the fighting area in the Kursk Region," the Kalashnikov press office quoted him as saying.

It was reported earlier that Kub guided loitering munitions designed to strike enemy manpower and armor had proven their worth in the special military operation in Ukraine. In late 2023, it was reported for the first time that upgraded Kub drones with more powerful warheads had been dispatched to Russian troops.