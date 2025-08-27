Kremlin mum on possibility of Trump’s visit to China, meeting with Putin

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the possibility of US President Donald Trump’s visit to China and a potential meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin there.

"You should probably ask my colleague (White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt - TASS) about Trump’s plans. It is well known that Putin plans to visit China. We are preparing for this visit; the president is preparing for it," the spokesman said when asked by reporters whether the US leader intends to take part in the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

At the same time, Peskov emphasized that the high-level Russia-China contacts, as well as international contacts on the sidelines of this visit are crucial and are a priority. "As for our contacts with the Americans, they continue through the well-known channels," the spokesman added.

On August 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump held a summit in Anchorage, Alaska. Earlier, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin intends to visit China from August 31 to September 3, during which he will participate in the SCO summit and events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Trump had previously stated that he had also received an invitation to China.