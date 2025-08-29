Trump suggested deploying Chinese peacekeepers in Ukraine — newspaper

LONDON, August 29. /TASS/. In a conversation with European politicians at the White House last week, US President Donald Trump proposed deploying Chinese peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of the conflict settlement, the Financial Times reported citing sources.

The idea found no support from European countries and Ukraine, which accuse Beijing of providing assistance to the Russian military-industrial complex. A senior representative of the Trump administration in a commentary to the newspaper called reports about the discussion of sending Chinese peacekeepers to Ukraine false.

On August 25, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said China had no plans to send a military contingent to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.