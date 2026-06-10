Roblox gaming platform becomes available to Russian users again

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Roblox online gaming platform is again available to users from Russia, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said.

"The Roblox company has fully complied with the Russian legislation’s requirements regarding user safety. The online gaming platform is again available on the entire territory of Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

According to its press service, the platform "has introduced a broad range of measures to enhance the protection of children," including by launching the age restriction mechanisms.

"Besides, Roblox undertook to fight attempts to use the platform for disseminating undesired content," the ministry added.

The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) restricted access to the US platform on December 3, 2025. On June 9, 2026, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said on June 9 that it had received guarantees of compliance with the Russian legislation from Roblox.