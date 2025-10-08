Rosatom deputy CEO holds talks on developing cooperation with Iran

TEHRAN, October 9. /TASS/. Deputy CEO of the Rosatom State Corporation Nikolay Spassky visited Tehran, where he held talks with Iranian officials on the construction of new nuclear reactors, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported.

"The Russian delegation, led by Deputy CEO of Rosatom Nikolay Spassky, visited Tehran today and held detailed discussions with representatives of the AEOI on various nuclear issues, including cooperation in the field of small reactors and the construction of 1,250 MW power units," the statement said.

The sides agreed to arrange a visit to Tehran in the near future by Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev to "discuss the agreements reached and receive detailed updates on the progress of construction of the second and third power units of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant."

On September 24, Rosatom announced that delegations from Russia and Iran had signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in constructing small-capacity nuclear power plants in Iran. The document outlines specific steps toward implementing this strategic project in the Islamic Republic.

In February 2024, then-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in the presence of AEOI head Mohammad Eslami, instructed the start of construction of the Hormoz Nuclear Power Plant in the Hormozgan Province. According to the AEOI, the plant will comprise four power units with a total capacity of 5,000 MW and will be located near the cities of Minab and Sirik.

On September 26, Iran and Russia signed a $25 billion agreement for the construction of the Hormoz Nuclear Power Plant.