Cardinal Zuppi to continue Vatican’s humanitarian mission on Ukraine

VATICAN CITY, June 11. /TASS/. President of the Episcopal Conference of Italy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, will continue the Vatican’s humanitarian mission on Ukraine which aims to facilitate the peaceful settlement.

"Yes, my mission will continue. It is of purely humanitarian nature," the papal envoy told a TASS correspondent.

He specified that next steps will be discussed in the near future in coordination with the Russian Embassy in the Vatican. The process of agreeing the lists for POW swaps and the return of the children removed from combat zones in Ukraine is within the framework of this initiative, with the Holy See’s support.

Zuppi noted that it is extremely important that the sides can engage in a direct dialogue on these matters.

Zuppi was designated as papal peace envoy by late Pope Francis. According to the cardinal, the new pontiff, Leo XIV, supported the continuation of this humanitarian work. Within the framework of his mission, Zuppi visited Kiev, Moscow, Washington (during the Biden administration) and Beijing. Less than a year ago, he returned to Moscow. The Vatican’s efforts received high marks, including recently, during the first phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pope Leo XIV.

On his part, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti in a conversation with TASS noted that the Holy See is open to all peace initiatives. "Our doors are open to anyone. Pope Leo XIV has clearly articulated the priority of achieving peace via dialogue and meetings," the Vatican official said.