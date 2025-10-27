US, Vatican are two centers of anti-war leaders’ network — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, October 27. /TASS/. The United States and the Vatican are two centers of an anti-war network of global leaders, who favor peace and are capable of resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said after meeting with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican.

"There is a hidden anti-war system of communications in this world. I’m talking about a network of leaders, whose names are known to everyone. And the first thing that we know about each other is that peace is what matters the most for each one of us," he told the M1 television channel in an interview.

In his opinion, "this network has two centers."

"The first one is the center of power, holding real political instruments for achieving peace and stopping war," Orban said, explaining that it is centered around US President Donald Trump.

"There is also a spiritual center in this network, which is a source of energy, motivation, commitment, blessing and support for politicians who are resisting war. This center is here, it is the Vatican and the Holy See," the Hungarian premier added.

Earlier, Orban said he had asked the Pope to support the Hungarian government’s efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.